Come join Lanark County Warden Brian Campbell and Mayor Lowry on a slow roll down the OVRT trail from the Almonte Alameda to Carleton Junction.

DATE: Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:00am Sign in starts 10:00am

PRICE: $20 PER ADULT (Children 10 and under free)

START LOCATION: 123 Reserve St., Mississippi Mills, KOA 1A0

Onsite Parking Available

SPONSORS ANO DONATIONS WELCOME

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER PLEASE VISIT:

http://www.lanarkcounty.ca/AboutLanark/NewsMedia/WardenSlowRoll/Slow_Roll_Registration.htm

The “Almonte Alameda” will officially be opened on that day at 10:30 am, at the same location. We will cut a ribbon, congratulate the donors and volunteers and honour those for whom it’s a memorial or recognition. Please come.