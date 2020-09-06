Come join Lanark County Warden Brian Campbell and Mayor Lowry on a slow roll down the OVRT trail from the Almonte Alameda to Carleton Junction.
DATE: Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:00am Sign in starts 10:00am
PRICE: $20 PER ADULT (Children 10 and under free)
START LOCATION: 123 Reserve St., Mississippi Mills, KOA 1A0
Onsite Parking Available
SPONSORS ANO DONATIONS WELCOME
FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER PLEASE VISIT:
http://www.lanarkcounty.ca/AboutLanark/NewsMedia/WardenSlowRoll/Slow_Roll_Registration.htm
The “Almonte Alameda” will officially be opened on that day at 10:30 am, at the same location. We will cut a ribbon, congratulate the donors and volunteers and honour those for whom it’s a memorial or recognition. Please come.