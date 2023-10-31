Classified AdsSmall home improvement and maintenance work offered Small home improvement and maintenance work offered October 31, 2023 Experienced home maintenance person looking for small jobs in Almonte. I am a mature experienced home renovator/ maintenance person available for small home improvement and maintenance work. References available. Call John @ 613 323-3497 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte October 30, 2023 Generator for sale October 30, 2023 Home for goldfish needed October 30, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Small home improvement and maintenance work offered October 31, 2023 Iris Yuill — obituary October 31, 2023 Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte October 30, 2023 Community builders’ craft fair at Union Hall, November 4 October 30, 2023 Generator for sale October 30, 2023 Home for goldfish needed October 30, 2023 From the Archives Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust properties closed for now Generous supporters of the Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation Police remove resident from Council meeting after park outburst An alternate suggestion for the Enerdu Design Advisory Committee Gardening in Almonte: The Neighbourhood Tomato Wants to Hear From You! Chores around the home Asian-style chicken and rice The Millstone welcomes columnist Theresa Peluso