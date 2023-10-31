Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Iris Yuill — obituary

Yuill, Iris July 24, 1933 – October 28,...

Unique, newly renovated large 4 bedroom house to rent in Almonte

Located right in town, on a large...
Small home improvement and maintenance work offered

Experienced home maintenance person looking for small jobs in Almonte.

I am a mature experienced home renovator/ maintenance person available for small home improvement and maintenance work. References available. Call John @ 613 323-3497

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

