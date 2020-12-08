Local artist Sarah Moffat presents “SMart and Guests Christmas Show in the Gallery” in Carleton Place From December 5-13. Various artists have their work for sale with lots to choose from in a safe, festive atmosphere. We’d love to see you there! If you are unable to attend, you may view the individual artists’ websites:

Judy Miller: www.judimiller.ca

Colleen Grey: https://artforaidshop.ca

Betty Sullivan: www.bettysullivanart.com/

Sarah Moffat: www.sarahmoffat.com

Kelly Moore: kellymoorebookbinding.com.

Natalie Rivet: www.natalierivet.com/

Natasha Peterson: www.polarbearpress.com

Linda Hamilton: www.daydreamflowers.ca