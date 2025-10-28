Classified AdsSnow tires for sale Snow tires for sale October 28, 2025 Four 2 year old snow tires on rims, Toyo Extrensa, 215/65R16. Low mileage. $500. Elaine 613-612-5714, 498 Honeyborne St., Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For Sale: Blue Jays World Series 1992 cap, stained glass windows October 27, 2025 Garden Inspiration Flowers will be at the Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show October 27, 2025 FOR SALE: Hawksley Workman tickets, November 28 October 24, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Canada loses a premier military historian October 28, 2025 Pat Morton — obituary October 28, 2025 Carl Killeen — obituary October 28, 2025 Snow tires for sale October 28, 2025 For Sale: Blue Jays World Series 1992 cap, stained glass windows October 27, 2025 The 4th Annual Pumpkin Promenade: Light Up the Alameda! October 27, 2025 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: Who has seen the rain??? Annual tree fundraiser launches just in time for Christmas shopping Fettuccine alla Bolognese Gardening in Almonte: A Cautionary Tale! Let your amaryllis thrive Leaflets encourage Almonte residents to learn about the Enerdu hydro project Going up, coming down, leveling the ground Baked Pasta with Sausage and Harissa-Spiked Sauce