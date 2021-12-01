Home Classified Ads Snow tires with rims for sale Classified Ads Snow tires with rims for sale December 1, 2021 - 4:00 pm 4 winter tires from 2006 CR-V, 215/65R16. $150 or best offer. Call or text 613-808-2781. LATEST Snow tires with rims for sale December 1, 2021 - 4:00 pm Chicken Thighs with Couscous and Olives December 1, 2021 - 7:00 am ‘Be Still My Soul’ at St. Paul’s, December 8 November 30, 2021 - 4:48 pm Just in time for your Christmas shopping! November 30, 2021 - 4:30 pm Paint Night in support of Stir it Up Collective November 29, 2021 - 12:10 pm