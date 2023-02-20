Special creation for Backyard Beauties auction

WHAT IS THIS?

Glenda Jones and Barbara Carroll are pleased to announce that local clay artist Chandler Swain will be creating a signature piece for Backyard Beauties 2023 online auction in April. But what is it going to be? Some hints? Clay, avian theme, and absolutely fantastic!

Features of the work will be revealed over the next couple of weeks, and in the meantime, the auction is encouraging artists of all ages and skills to enter a birdhouse, bird feeders, or any garden art with a bird theme in the auction. Registering an item is free, and all proceeds from the auction will go to the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust, the esteemed association that is preserving properties for the public to enjoy.

Check out www.mmlt.ca for all the information on taking part in the auction, either by submitting a piece of work, or by bidding on the incredible work of others.

To see more of Chandler’s art, visit General Fine Craft Shop, 63 Mill Street, and watch the window in late March to see the signature piece Chandler is creating for the auction