Spicy Poblano Tacos with Fried Sesame Halloumi

by Susan Hanna

If you are trying to eat less meat, try these tacos from Half Baked Harvest’s Super Simple cookbook. Cook onion, cauliflower, garlic and peppers, add soy sauce, then remove from heat and add cilantro. Fry the halloumi until it is golden brown, then remove from heat and add sesame seeds. Put the cauliflower mixture in tacos and top with the halloumi, avocado and a yogurt-cilantro sauce. Cook’s note: I used banana peppers instead of poblanos.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce, as it is preserved with alcohol instead of sodium benzoate. Look for yogurt, halloumi and tortillas without additives or colour. Use freshly squeezed lime juice. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Taco filling

3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cups (750 ml) roughly chopped cauliflower

3 poblano peppers, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

3 tbsp (45 ml) low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh cilantro, chopped

8 oz (226 g) cubed halloumi cheese

1 tbsp (15 ml) sesame seeds

8 small flour or corn tortillas, warmed for serving

1 avocado, sliced

Yogurt sauce

1 cup (250 ml) full-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup (250 ml) fresh cilantro

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and sliced (optional)

Juice of 1 lime

Kosher salt

Preparation:

Filling

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of the olive oil over medium heat. When the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cauliflower and poblano peppers and cook until the cauliflower starts to brown, 5 to 10 minutes more. Add the garlic and jalapeno and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add the soy sauce or tamari and cook, stirring, until the sauce coats the vegetables, about 2 minutes more. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the chopped cilantro. In a small skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil over medium heat. When the oil shimmers, add the halloumi and cook without moving it until golden, about 2 minutes per side, 4 to 5 minutes total. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the sesame seeds.

Sauce

In a blender or food processor, combine the yogurt, cilantro, jalapeno (if using), lime juice and a large pinch of salt. Pulse until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Taste and add more salt as needed.

To serve

Add the filling to the tortillas and top with the halloumi, avocado and yogurt sauce.

From Half Baked Harvest’s Super Simple cookbook