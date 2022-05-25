Spicy Shrimp and Chickpea Salad

by Susan Hanna

This dish from NYT Cooking is tasty, healthy and ready in 15 minutes. Add chickpeas, onion, chile and parsley to the lemon-lime-mustard dressing and toss to coat. Cook garlic and red pepper flakes for a minute or two, add the shrimp and cook until the shrimp is done. Remove from heat and squeeze lime juice over the shrimp. Serve shrimp on top of the chickpeas, garnished with parsley. Cook’s note: If you have time, make the salad in advance to allow the chickpeas to absorb the dressing.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon and either Unico or Blue Menu chickpeas. Look for frozen shrimp with only salt added as a preservative. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 medium lemon, zested and juiced

1 lime, zested and halved

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

5 tablespoons (75 ml) olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 (15-ounce/443 ml) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ small red onion, diced (about ¼ cup/60 ml)

1 jalapeño chile, cut into thin coins or seeded and diced

1 packed cup (250 ml) parsley leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

2 large garlic cloves, grated or minced

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) red-pepper flakes

1 pound (454 g) shrimp, peeled and deveined, patted dry

Preparation:

In a large serving bowl, combine the lemon zest and juice, lime zest and mustard. Whisk in 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil until smooth; season with salt and pepper. Add the chickpeas, onion, chile and most of the parsley (reserving some for garnish) and toss to coat with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper; set aside. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil in a 12-inch (30-cm) skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add the garlic and red-pepper flakes, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds, pulling the pan from the heat briefly if it seems like the garlic is burning. Add the shrimp to the pan, season with salt and pepper and stir to coat with the garlic and oil. Cook until the shrimp are pink all over with a golden crust in parts, stirring and flipping the shrimp halfway through, about 4 to 6 minutes total. Turn off the heat, then squeeze the lime juice over the shrimp in the pan, stirring to combine and scraping up anything on the bottom of the pan to coat the shrimp. Serve the shrimp on top of the salad. Garnish with the remaining parsley and serve.

From NYT Cooking