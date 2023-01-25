Spreading Our Wings: birdhouse construction tips

BACKYARD BEAUTIES 2023

Now the snow is here, the temperatures have dropped, and February – that longest, shortest month of the year – begins to loom it is time to get busy building birdhouses, bird feeders and baths, and any other garden art that tickles your fancy.

Every year we learn something new about the construction of all things bird and this year we are passing on that accumulated wisdom to all of you who are starting to create.

If birdhouses are intended to accommodate nesting birds, please ensure they can be easily cleaned out by including a hinged element in your design. If your item is to be used outside, please ensure elements will not fall off. Hot glue is not secure enough for even the smallest pieces. Please use construction glue or nails. If you are gluing bits in place you can use exterior calking around the edge to make it waterproof. If you are painting your item, use waterproof paints or seal the design with waterproof sealant. It is helpful to include care instructions for your item: will it withstand winter weather, does it need to be refinished every year, etc. And most important: when you register your item, it is essential to have reference measurements, either by standing your piece next to a ruler, or having an item next to it to judge the size.

When the auction site is installed, starting in mid-February, there will be instructions about how to register your creations for the auction. For now, the focus is on the creative process.

Huge thanks to all of you intending to participate, and to those who have already completed their entries. We could not do it without you and the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust would have greater difficulty doing their essential work of conserving land and species-specific habititats.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Glenda Jones, aljones@xplornet.com

Barbara Carroll, barbaracarroll493@gmail.com