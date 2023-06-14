Spring Puttanesca Pasta

by Susan Hanna

This new take on the classic puttanesca sauce from Food and Wine is delicious. Cook linguine until just short of al dente and reserve some of the cooking water. While the pasta is cooking, sauté scallion bulbs, garlic, anchovies, capers and hot jarred chiles. Add wine and cook until the liquid is almost evaporated. Add olives and scallion greens, season with pepper and remove from heat. Add the cooked pasta and cooking water and toss until the pasta is done and lightly coated in sauce. Fold in arugula and parsley and serve.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Unico anchovies, Unico capers and President’s Choice garlic-stuffed green olives. I couldn’t find jarred Calabrian chiles that did not have sulphites added, but I did find Tutto Calabria brand Calabrian chili sauce that was additive free, so I used it instead. I used a white wine from Frogpond Farm that has a sulphite level below 10 parts per million. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) uncooked linguine

2 medium spring onions

½ cup (125 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

6 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 (2-ounce/57 g) can flat anchovy fillets in oil, drained

¼ cup (60 ml) capers, drained

1 tablespoon (15 ml) finely chopped jarred Calabrian chiles

½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine

1 cup (250 ml) Castelvetrano olives, pitted and coarsely crushed

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) black pepper

3 cups (750 ml) loosely packed baby arugula

½ cup (125 ml) loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Preparation:

Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil over high. Add linguine; cook, stirring occasionally, until 2 minutes short of al dente (pasta will finish cooking in sauce). Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup (250 ml) cooking liquid. While pasta cooks, thinly slice spring onions, separating bulbs from greens. Heat olive oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium. Add spring onion bulbs, garlic, anchovies, capers, and chiles. Cook, stirring often, until spring onion bulbs are softened and anchovies are dissolved, about 5 minutes. Add wine, and cook, stirring often, until almost evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in olives and spring onion greens; cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Season with black pepper. Add cooked pasta and reserved cooking liquid to skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-high; cook, tossing vigorously, until pasta is al dente and coated in a light sauce, about 3 minutes. Fold in arugula and parsley. Divide evenly among 4 bowls and serve immediately.

From Food and Wine