Sunday, March 17, 2024
Square-foot garden workshop, April 6

 

ATTENTION ALL GARDENERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED!

It’s not too late to start a square-foot garden! The workshop will be held at the Almonte Library on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 Am.  This organic, space-saving, weedless method of growing vegetables right in your backyard is quickly growing across Canada!

Space will be limited so please register early at 256-3314 or  cklickermann@hotmail.com (use SFG WORKSHOP in subject line)  – Fee: $12. Cash only

Perfect for those with a small space, little time and a desire to eat nutritionally & pesticide free.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

