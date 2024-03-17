Square-foot garden workshop, April 6

ATTENTION ALL GARDENERS, NEW & EXPERIENCED!

It’s not too late to start a square-foot garden! The workshop will be held at the Almonte Library on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 Am. This organic, space-saving, weedless method of growing vegetables right in your backyard is quickly growing across Canada!

Space will be limited so please register early at 256-3314 or cklickermann@hotmail.com (use SFG WORKSHOP in subject line) – Fee: $12. Cash only

Perfect for those with a small space, little time and a desire to eat nutritionally & pesticide free.