ATTENTION ALL GARDENERS & WANNABES!

Another SQUARE FOOT GARDEN WORKSHOP is coming your way – this will appeal to new and longtime gardeners so be sure to save your spot at cklickermann@hotmail.com

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 AT 11 AM and 6 PM – approx. 1 hr long each. Sessions will be held online via video.

COST: no charge but please consider a donation to the local Food Bank if you feel the workshop was of value to you.

Parents, let your kids sit in too – this will be a family project as soon as the spring allows us to get outside and get dirty!

Learn how to save TIME/MONEY/WATER/WORK/& SEEDS while growing your own vegetables.