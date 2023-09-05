St. Andrew’s Fish Fry, September 15, order now

Don’t miss our annual Fish Fry!

When: Friday, September 15, 2023, between 4 and 7 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew’s United Church, 2585 County Road 29, Pakenham.

What: Fish and fries from Mundell’s Surf and Turf, coleslaw, and homemade pie.

Take Out Only.

Must order in advance by September 12 at 5 p.m.

Call or text Lisa @ 613-410-8990 to order.

$20 for two pieces, $15 for one piece.

Two ways to pay.

e-Transfer to StAndrewsspecialdinners@outlook.com in advance, or

Exact cash at the door.

We look forward to seeing you.