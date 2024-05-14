St. Andrew’s is planning a community yard sale, June 8

St. Andrew’s is planning a community yard sale

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is calling all sellers, shoppers and swappers to a community yard sale.

On Saturday, June 8 from 8:00 a.m. to noon join your friends and neighbours as they score amazing deals on a wide array of treasures including clothing for all ages, home decor, kitchenware, toys and games, books, electronics, furniture and much, much more. Plus, enjoy delicious hotdogs and drinks available for purchase while you shop.

Reserve a table for a free will offering by calling or texting: Shirleen at 613-850-6679 or Laurie at 613-327-3828 before June 5, 2024.

Whether you are on the hunt for unique finds or looking to declutter your home, this event has something for everyone!

So, join us for a morning of fun, catching up with your neighbours and bargain-hunting.

Mark your calendars and spread the word!