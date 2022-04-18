Monday, April 18, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

St. Andrew’s seeks Director of Music/Pianist

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is looking for a Director of Music/Pianist to help us continue our long tradition of making great music.

See complete details including how to apply, interview times and job description at: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/search-for-director-of-music.html

Please submit your résumé, contact information for three references, and your availability for an interview to: st.andrewsmusicdirectorsearch@gmail.com no later than Tuesday, May 24, 2022. 

The Director is responsible for working with the Minister to set music for services, managing the senior choir, organizing one or two concerts a year and occasionally working with the Sunday school children. 

Remuneration is informed by the Royal Canadian College of Organists (RCCO) 2022 Table of Recommended Salaries, which is tied to education, credentials and experience. 

The Director works an average of eight hours per week for 47 weeks per year. The church is closed in July.

