St. Andrew’s United Church seeks AV manager

Saturday, January 28, 2023
Clarifying the language: Understanding Gender and Sexual Diversity

Learning Again In Almonte is offering an...

Diana’s Quiz – January 28, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Who composed the libretto...
St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is hiring.

Are you interested in audio-visual systems and media production? Do you like to work with young people? Would you like to earn a little pin money?

St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham is looking for an Audio-Visual Manager (AVM).

The AVM is responsible for the A-V team of youth volunteers, creating content and slides for Sunday services, running the system during services and ensuring the A-V equipment is kept in good working order.

The AVM is a part-time paid and part-time volunteer position. Annual remuneration is up to a maximum of $8,500.

The AVM works 8.25 hours a week for 41 weeks a year.

See complete details at: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/employment-opportunity-a-v-manager.html

Please submit your résumé, contact information and availability for an interview by e-mail to: st.andrews.jobs@outlook.com no later than end of day on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

We anticipate doing interviews the week of March 6, 2023.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

