St Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte is looking for an individual with knowledge or experience in finance to take on the part-time position of church Treasurer. Remuneration is negotiable.

If you think you would be a good fit for the position, please contact St. Paul’s office: office@stpaulsalmonte.ca or leave a message on the office phone: 613-256-1771

For details of the duties of the position, visit https://www.stpaulsalmonte.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Treasurer-Duties-04-Oct-21.pdf