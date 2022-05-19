Starting a cookbook club

Are you, like me, interested in adding to your recipe repertoire, getting together with friendly and eager individuals, maybe even learning a culinary trick or two? I am looking to set up a cookbook club, with a twist, starting late summer with likeminded people. Although a few details need to be set, the plan would be to meet somewhere in Almonte in a room suitable to group size.

There will be a preliminary meeting on June 14th, 6pm. I am sure you understand the need to limit group size so, if interested, please RSVP to denise@denisebeaulne.com and I will send you details of the first meeting.

Looking forward to the sharing of our knowledge, our enthusiasm, our curiosity, our hunger, our recipes….