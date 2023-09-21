Steinway Model M piano for sale

This Steinway Model M was purchased new by the current owners in 2007. It is in excellent playing condition, with all original Steinway parts, and has a satin ebony finish. It has been tuned and maintained regularly, and is protected by a LifeSaver smart humidifier system. Over the years, it has been played only by the owner and professional pianists.

A new Steinway Model M is priced at $120,000. We are asking only $52,900 for this lovely piano. Located in Almonte. A matching Steinway adjustable bench, House of Troy piano lamp, delivery and after-delivery tuning are included in the price.

Sheila, 613-617-8139