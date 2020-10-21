The Mississippi Mills Public Library is so excited to welcome Scientists in School (www.scientistsinschool.ca/ ), who will be leading fun, hands-on virtual STEM workshops, live and led by a presenter, wherever YOU are. These workshops are designed for children aged 4-12 and all of the materials for the investigations are provided and sent ahead for the young scientists.

Sticky Science, Online Workshop

Saturday, November 14, 2-3 pm

Get sticky with it! Discover the science of sticky. Make your own glue from food products and test them to see how they hold. Create your own sticky art. And of course, there will be silly putty!

This is the first of 4 online science workshops that we will be offering in November and December. There are 15 spaces available for each one of these free interactive programs and registration is required in order to participate. After registering, the Mississippi Mills Library will contact you directly to arrange for you to pick up the program materials and to send you the link to access the live presentation.

Register by email at babaroa@mississippimills.ca or call 613-256-1037

Keep an eye out for these upcoming workshops on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mississippimillspubliclibrary

Up and Down, All Around! – Explore how things move! Discover the science behind a magic trick, defy gravity by creating a balancing bird, and engineer an elastic racer to chase down Newton’s Laws. We’ll be on the move!

Candy Chemistry – Discover the surprising science hiding in a bag of Skittles. Explore solubility, buoyancy, reactivity and investigate the odds of finding your favourite colour. How sweet it is!

Mix it Up! – Learning chemistry is fun when it is all about food. Investigate solubility, explore dilutions and have fun making a suspension you can mold. Welcome to the wonderful world of food science.