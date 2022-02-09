Sticky Sweet and Sour Plums and Sausages

by Susan Hanna

This Middle Eastern-inspired sweet and sour recipe from Shelf Love, the new cookbook from the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen, is a bit labour-intensive but the results are worth it. Roast onion, garlic and potatoes until softened. Add plums, rosemary and sausages and a sauce made of cider vinegar, pomegranate molasses, sugar, water, oil, sumac, salt and pepper. Roast for about 50 minutes until the plums have broken down and everything is bubbling and sticky. Serve topped with a mixture of parsley, sumac and oil. Sumac is a tangy spice made from the dried and ground berries of the wild sumac flower. Cook’s note: I added some halloumi 15 minutes before the dish was ready to serve.