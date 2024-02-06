Stitching their way into people’s hearts

Monday, January 29 saw a group of heavily-laden women tread down the stairs into the meeting room in the basement of the Community Presbyterian Church in Almonte. They were delivering a veritable bounty of gorgeous made-with-love quilts. The ladies are part of a group known as The Almonte Quilters Guild.

A bit about the group:

The Almonte Quilters Guild was founded September 27, 2004. Our guild started with local members who met monthly, sharing knowledge, tips and tricks with one another, and creating beautiful quilts for local charities.

Over the years, they have grown to over 100 members. Most local to Mississippi Mills, but they do have a few farther away. A few in Gatineau, one in Maberly, and a few in Orleans.

They meet monthly and share their wide-ranging knowledge with one another. They offer workshops to learn new quilting techniques, and also hold retreats twice a year where they sew for three or four days straight only going home to sleep. All share the same passion and agree that there are too many quilts and so little time. It takes about 25-30 hours to make a quilt.

At their monthly meetings, they bring in interesting speakers from all across the globe to speak about their journey as a quilter, and show the group quilts they have worked on over the years. They have met fabric designers, pattern designers, and wonderful shop owners who all inspire with new ideas.

One of the cornerstones of the Almonte Quilters Guild is the support of their larger community. From I-Spy quilts for young people being transported by Lanark County EMTs, to quilts for our veterans through Quilts of Valour Canada, and this year, they have selected Home Hospice North Lanark.

Another thing they are very proud of is that every baby born at the Almonte General Hospital is gifted a small quilt, or “Quiltie” as they call them, from our guild. Last year alone, they gifted over 280 Quilties to the AGH.

The Almonte Quilters Guild is a very safe and welcoming group, and invites anyone interested in joining in.

Home Hospice North Lanark — and our clients — thank this great group from the bottom of our hearts!