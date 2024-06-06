Strawberry Social at the North Lanark Regional Museum, June 2

Celebrate strawberry season in Appleton at the North Lanark Regional Museum’s Strawberry Social! Join us on Sunday, June 23 from 2-4 p.m. for an afternoon of delicious strawberry shortcake and live music. Enjoy fresh strawberries and whipped cream, refreshments, and a special performance by the Perth Citizens’ Band.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site, by calling 613-257-8503 or by emailing nlrmuseum@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the North Lanark Regional Museum at 647 River Road in Appleton.