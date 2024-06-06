Thursday, June 6, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Strawberry Social at the North Lanark Regional Museum, June 2

Celebrate strawberry season in Appleton at the...

Condo for sale, Millfall

Millfall Condominium - a ground-level 1 Bedroom...

delve – In close conversation with Margaret Macpherson, June 12

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 6:30 p.m. at Equator...
The BillboardStrawberry Social at the North Lanark Regional Museum, June 2

Strawberry Social at the North Lanark Regional Museum, June 2

Celebrate strawberry season in Appleton at the North Lanark Regional Museum’s Strawberry Social! Join us on Sunday, June 23 from 2-4 p.m. for an afternoon of delicious strawberry shortcake and live music. Enjoy fresh strawberries and whipped cream, refreshments, and a special performance by the Perth Citizens’ Band.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site, by calling 613-257-8503 or by emailing nlrmuseum@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the North Lanark Regional Museum at 647 River Road in Appleton.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone