STUDENT JOBS: Agricultural/biological field research

We are looking for keen people to help with a busy field trial season. We carry out trials on various crops, including field crops, vegetables, fruits and orchard crops. Candidates are expected to be able to work outside for prolonged periods of time. We are weather dependent so working times are varied and often involve work on weekends and holidays.

We have flexible working hours but usually start quite early to beat the heat of the day or late starts and do work into the evening. Candidates should be computer literate, and with an eye for details. The work is detailed oriented, and candidates will be trained in data collection and data entry using specialist software. Candidates will learn how to carry out research trials from the start to the finish and should be keen to learn. The positions are primarily located in the Almonte area.

Candidates can apply by emailing a CV to info@farmforest.com. Work will start in early May but is flexible for student candidates.