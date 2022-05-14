Saturday, May 14, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Student position at Textile Museum

Job Title: Collections Assistant Duration: 16 Weeks or...

Carebridge: Foot care offered, volunteer drivers needed

Carebridge Community Support Foot Care Services Carebridge Community Support...

Diana’s Quiz – May 14, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  What is syncretism? 2.  Which...
Classified AdsStudent position at Textile Museum

Student position at Textile Museum

Job Title: Collections Assistant

Duration: 16 Weeks or 600 Hours

Wage: $15.00

Project and Job Objectives

Main Objectives:

The Artefact Management Assistant will increase access to, and awareness of Canada’s Industrial Woolen local documentary heritage and the MVTM’s holdings by ensuring that the MVTM archival and collections storage are in good order. Access to properly organized archives and collection would enable and facilitate public research into local genealogy, industrial, economic and social histories.

The candidate will be studying Museum Studies, Curatorial Studies, History Studies, Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management or similar cultural studies programs. The candidate will be familiar with computer applications such as Microsoft Word and Excel. Familiarity with Past Perfect software is an asset but not necessary. Good organizational skills required.

Description of Tasks

COLLECTION ANALYSIS:

-Analysis of collection organization.

-Analysis of collection storage methods

-Update descriptions, research as needed.

-Change storage method as needed

-Move items to proper homes or

-Update database to current location.

Candidate Profile

Job Title: Artefact Management Assistant

Location: Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte, Ontario

Hours of Work: Wednesday to Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Requirements:

  • Eligible under CHRC guidelines (registered as a student)
  • Ability to manage a program
  • Knowledge, experience, and capability of using a variety of computer programs including MS Word, Access and Excel, Windows, Email, Internet, PastPerfect is an asset
  • Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing
  • Organizational and time management skills
  • Ability to work under general direction and in a team environment
  • Post-secondary education in a related field (i.e. history or museology)
  • Knowledge of collections management for museums is an asset

Duties:

  • Develop a program strategy.
  • Work with volunteers to identify, move and store artefacts.
  • Conduct related data entry and organize information in Past Perfect.
  • Network with local organizations and members of the community.

Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum follows employment equity principles and practices.

Applicants can send their resume and cover letter by email to:

Ryan Milton
Curatorial and Museum Management Assistant
Mississippi Valley Textile Museum
National Historic Site
3 Rosamond Street East
Almonte, Ontario K0A1A0
613-256-3754
collections@mvtm.ca

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone