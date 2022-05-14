Student position at Textile Museum

Job Title: Collections Assistant

Duration: 16 Weeks or 600 Hours

Wage: $15.00

Project and Job Objectives

Main Objectives:

The Artefact Management Assistant will increase access to, and awareness of Canada’s Industrial Woolen local documentary heritage and the MVTM’s holdings by ensuring that the MVTM archival and collections storage are in good order. Access to properly organized archives and collection would enable and facilitate public research into local genealogy, industrial, economic and social histories.

The candidate will be studying Museum Studies, Curatorial Studies, History Studies, Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management or similar cultural studies programs. The candidate will be familiar with computer applications such as Microsoft Word and Excel. Familiarity with Past Perfect software is an asset but not necessary. Good organizational skills required.

Description of Tasks

COLLECTION ANALYSIS:

-Analysis of collection organization.

-Analysis of collection storage methods

-Update descriptions, research as needed.

-Change storage method as needed

-Move items to proper homes or

-Update database to current location.

Candidate Profile

Job Title: Artefact Management Assistant

Location: Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte, Ontario

Hours of Work: Wednesday to Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Requirements:

Eligible under CHRC guidelines (registered as a student)

Ability to manage a program

Knowledge, experience, and capability of using a variety of computer programs including MS Word, Access and Excel, Windows, Email, Internet, PastPerfect is an asset

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing

Organizational and time management skills

Ability to work under general direction and in a team environment

Post-secondary education in a related field (i.e. history or museology)

Knowledge of collections management for museums is an asset

Duties:

Develop a program strategy.

Work with volunteers to identify, move and store artefacts.

Conduct related data entry and organize information in Past Perfect.

Network with local organizations and members of the community.

Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum follows employment equity principles and practices.

Applicants can send their resume and cover letter by email to:

Ryan Milton

Curatorial and Museum Management Assistant

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

National Historic Site

3 Rosamond Street East

Almonte, Ontario K0A1A0

613-256-3754

collections@mvtm.ca