Job Title: Archival Assistant

Duration: 10 Weeks

Project and Job Objectives

Main Objectives:

The Archival Assistant will increase access to, and awareness of Canada’s Industrial Woolen local documentary heritage and the MVTM’s holdings by transcribing, formatting and exhibiting the Museums’ archival videos and providing aiding in creating a searchable online public database of the MVTM’s archival videos. Access to fully online archives would enable and facilitate public research into local genealogy, industrial, economic and social histories.

The candidate will be studying Museum Studies, Curatorial Studies, History Studies, Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management. The candidate will be familiar with computer applications such as Microsoft Word and Excel. Familiarity with Past Perfect software is an asset but not necessary. Good transcription skills – listening and understanding information presented in a variety of forms (e.g., audio/visual) – required.

Description of Tasks

VIDEO ANALYSIS:

-design stage of the project, analysis of a representative sample of documents.

-Draft descriptions and research as needed

-Determine best workflow

VIDEO EDITING: Video Editing phase proceeds.

– Analyze videos and adjust formats.

-Draft descriptions, research as needed.

-Add captions and metadata.

-Draft collections description.

-Input data into finding aid

Candidate Profile

Location: Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte, Ontario

Hours of Work: Monday to Friday, 9 am – 5 pm, some evenings and weekends

Requirements:

Eligible under YCW guidelines (age 16-30)

Ability to manage a program

Knowledge, experience, and capability of using a variety of computer programs including MS Word, Access and Excel, Windows, Email, Internet, PastPerfect is an asset

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing

Organizational and time management skills

Ability to work under general direction and in a team environment

Post-secondary education in a related field (i.e. history or museology)

Knowledge of collections management for museums is an asset

Duties:

Develop a program strategy.

Work with volunteers to identify, role and store textile objects.

Conduct related data entry and organize information in Past Perfect.

Network with local organizations and members of the community.

Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum follows employment equity principles and practices.

Applicants can send their resume and cover letter by email to:

Ryan Milton

Curatorial and Museum Management Assistant

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

National Historic Site

3 Rosamond Street East

Almonte, Ontario K0A1A0

613-256-3754

collections@mvtm.ca