Job Title: Archival Assistant
Duration: 10 Weeks
Project and Job Objectives
Main Objectives:
The Archival Assistant will increase access to, and awareness of Canada’s Industrial Woolen local documentary heritage and the MVTM’s holdings by transcribing, formatting and exhibiting the Museums’ archival videos and providing aiding in creating a searchable online public database of the MVTM’s archival videos. Access to fully online archives would enable and facilitate public research into local genealogy, industrial, economic and social histories.
The candidate will be studying Museum Studies, Curatorial Studies, History Studies, Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management. The candidate will be familiar with computer applications such as Microsoft Word and Excel. Familiarity with Past Perfect software is an asset but not necessary. Good transcription skills – listening and understanding information presented in a variety of forms (e.g., audio/visual) – required.
Description of Tasks
VIDEO ANALYSIS:
-design stage of the project, analysis of a representative sample of documents.
-Draft descriptions and research as needed
-Determine best workflow
VIDEO EDITING: Video Editing phase proceeds.
– Analyze videos and adjust formats.
-Draft descriptions, research as needed.
-Add captions and metadata.
-Draft collections description.
-Input data into finding aid
Candidate Profile
Job Title: Archival Assistant
Location: Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte, Ontario
Hours of Work: Monday to Friday, 9 am – 5 pm, some evenings and weekends
Requirements:
- Eligible under YCW guidelines (age 16-30)
- Ability to manage a program
- Knowledge, experience, and capability of using a variety of computer programs including MS Word, Access and Excel, Windows, Email, Internet, PastPerfect is an asset
- Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing
- Organizational and time management skills
- Ability to work under general direction and in a team environment
- Post-secondary education in a related field (i.e. history or museology)
- Knowledge of collections management for museums is an asset
Duties:
- Develop a program strategy.
- Work with volunteers to identify, role and store textile objects.
- Conduct related data entry and organize information in Past Perfect.
- Network with local organizations and members of the community.
Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.
The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum follows employment equity principles and practices.
Applicants can send their resume and cover letter by email to:
Ryan Milton
Curatorial and Museum Management Assistant
Mississippi Valley Textile Museum
National Historic Site
3 Rosamond Street East
Almonte, Ontario K0A1A0
613-256-3754
collections@mvtm.ca