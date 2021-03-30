Attention students entering post-secondary studies with an interest in a field related to the natural environment

2021 Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Awards

May 1 2021 application deadline

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists (MVFN) are looking forward to awarding the annual Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary to local environmental leaders of tomorrow.

The MVFN is seeking students entering their first year of post-secondary studies and who want to “make a difference” in meeting the environmental challenges of the future. The Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary is offered annually to assist students who will pursue a field related to the natural environment. One or more bursaries of $1,000 will be awarded this year to deserving students from schools in Almonte, Perth, Carleton Place, Smiths Falls, West Carleton and surrounding area.

The bursary is named for Cliff Bennett, a founding member of the MVFN. It was established in 2007 by Cliff’s many friends on his 75th birthday, as a lasting legacy to honour his lifelong contribution to nature education. To date, more than $28,000 has been awarded to 30 deserving students who have gone on to studies at colleges and universities across the country.

The bursary selection committee considers an applicant’s involvement in issues related to the natural environment, academic achievement, financial need, and special needs. Current or prior involvement with the MVFN is considered an asset. Previous recipients have demonstrated and actively promoted environmental awareness through school projects and volunteering in their communities.

Past winners of the Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary Award have pursued post-secondary studies in ecosystem and resource management, environmental sciences and engineering, biology, geography. Others have followed their passion in environmental stewardship by studying fish and wildlife management, urban forestry, or biotechnology.

Please visit https://mvfn.ca/cliff-bennett-nature-bursary/ for additional information and the application. The deadline to apply for the Bursary is May 1, 2021.