Studio loft at Thoburn for rent

Very comfortable furnished or unfurnished 375 sq. ft. Condo studio loft on the second floor of the Thoburn Mill. Available May 1st. $1670 month for yearly lease. Includes heat, parking and condo fees. Nominal hydro and internet are responsibility of the tenant.

Inquire for rates on shorter stays

The loft consists of a well-equipped full kitchen, small dining area overlooking the river and the historic Old Town Hall as well as a comfortable sitting area with latched windows opening onto a small Juliette balcony for wonderful summer breezes and the sound of the upper falls in the background. The sleeping area contains a comfortable queen size bed with blackout blinds, a full-sized dresser, and two nightstands.

Situated in the perfect location to enjoy all that the downtown core of Almonte has to offer. The Old Town Hall is next door for concerts and cultural events. There are numerous restaurants, art galleries, antique shops, a bakery, a butcher (which also offers some fresh produce, cheese and local eggs), the library, the beer store, LCBO, and numerous other wonderful shops all within 3 blocks.

Info@dianajackson.ca

613-915-5474