Exciting opportunity to rent in a communal workspace in Almonte

Carriageway Studios is seeking new member(s) for several recently vacated studio/office spaces. We invite folks looking for small office or studio space to join our expanding Carriageway community.

Carriageway Studios is an inspiring and empowering workspace in downtown Almonte and is home to a diverse group of independent artists and entrepreneurs, sharing a common goal of promoting artistic and creative expression in the community.

Our studios are made up of a variety of designated workspaces within a collaborative studio environment, and are suitable for those working in Print, Sculpture, Painting, Drawing, Fibre Arts, Digital or Mixed Media, small business entrepreneurs or retail sales. One space is suitable for a catering or culinary venture and includes the platform and set-up for a small food business.

We balance creative workspace with professional meeting and exhibition space. The common area at Carriageway is the perfect venue for fine art exhibits, receptions, screenings, meetings and workshops.

Bonus Features: High ceilings, paint sink(s), 24 hour access, WiFi, and professional and liability insurance and is adjacent to the Mississippi River in beautiful, historic downtown Almonte. Available immediately. Please contact Stephen Brathwaite at sbrathwaite@storm.ca to arrange a viewing.