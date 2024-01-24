by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 5 Ingredients Mediterranean stuffs roasted onions with a savoury mixture of sausage meat and feta. The stuffed onions cook with tomatoes and rice for a tasty one-pot meal.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used President’s Choice Free From hot Italian sausages, Krinos feta and Blue Menu tomatoes. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 large onions, yellow, white or red

6 sausages (about 1 lb/454 g)

2 oz (57 g) feta cheese

1 14-oz (414 ml) can plum tomatoes

1 1/3 cups (333 ml) basmati rice

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 F (204 C). Peel the onions and halve widthways across the middle, then place in a large shallow casserole pan. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Drizzle over 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil, then roast for 30 minutes. Remove the sausage casings and squeeze the sausage meat into a bowl. Mix in most of the feta and set aside. Transfer the cooked onions to a board. Carefully remove and coarsely chop the cores, then add just the chopped onion to the pan and place over medium heat. Scrunch in the tomatoes through clean hands and more in 1 can of water. Bring to a simmer, then add the rice and mix together well. Separate the onions into rings and divide the sausage mixture among the rings. Arrange on top of the rice, squashing them right in. Drizzle with 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil, then roast for 20 minutes or until golden on top and the sausage and rice are cooked through. Crumble the remaining feta over and serve.

From 5 Ingredients Mediterranean