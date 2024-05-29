Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Successful quilt show and tea at St. George’s

Successful quilt show and tea at St. George’s

St. George’s Anglican church in Clayton held a quilt show and tea on May 11, 2024. More than 150quilted items were displayed, and admired by quilting enthusiasts and community folk.

Antique quilts were dug out of closets and some were loaned to us by a local museum. Traditional hand-quilted quilts, be they embroidered, appliqued or pieced, were much admired. Patterns such as hunter’s star, churn dash and sampler were colourful and intricate. More modern ones brought out quilters’ creativity and these were usually quilted by machine. There were samples of ‘One block wonder’ and ‘provincialflowers’. As well as bed quilts there were smaller items – wall quilts, lap quilts, crib quilts and quilties for newbabies.

A local quilting guild displayed the hospice quilts and wheel chair quilts they make for the local hospital. The pews and every flat surface in the church was adorned by colourful and useful items. Visitors were also treated to a delicious ‘Mothers Day Tea’ in the church hall. It was a nice community event and a good fundraiser for our church.

