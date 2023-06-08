SUE ADAMS: Guided talk & studio tour

Sunday June 11, 2 pm-4 pm

On Sunday June 11, 2023, 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to organize a Guided Talk & Studio Tour at the Almonte studio of artist Sue Adams. The artist will be speaking about some of her sculptures and drawings during the tour.

Registration is required for this event, free admission. To register, please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will email you directions to the studio.

Sue Adams studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Nice, France in 1973 and completed her BFA at the University of Windsor in 1976. Over the past four decades, her work has been exhibited in many group and solo exhibitions in Canada, including in Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, and in the United States and France.

This Guided Talk & Studio Tour is in conjunction with her ongoing exhibition, Sue Adams: Early Works 1991-1998, at Sivarulrasa Gallery. For more information about the exhibition, visit: https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sue-adams/

Photo: Sue Adams at her studio in Almonte, by Alan Mirabelli, 2017.

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033