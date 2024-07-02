Sue Baker — obituary

Baker, Susan Diane

(Long-time member of the Carleton Place Civitan Club)

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the Ottawa General Hospital on June 28, 2024.

Sue (nee Powell)

Of Carleton Place, Ontario, in her 76th year.

Will be dearly missed by her husband Tom of 53 years. Survived by her loving daughter Jody (Baker) (Andy Noens). Proud “Nana” of Jacob and Ellie. Remembered by her brothers Richard (Cathy) and Gordon (Wendy).

Donations in memory of Sue may be made to the Carleton Place Civitan.

A special thank-you to all the doctors and nurses from the ICU and 7th Floor of the Ottawa General Hospital.

A Celebration of Sue’s Life will be held at a later date.

