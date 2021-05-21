The North Lanark Regional Museum is happy to announce that we have received funding to hire 2 full-time summer students this year! Each position will take place from June to August in-person at the museum, and remotely if necessary.

Are you or is anyone you know interested in working at a local history museum? We are looking for a high school, college, or university student to help digitise our collections into our local database, publish our library resources onto our website, and curate social media content on Facebook and Instagram! Students will also have the opportunity to assist our coordinator with exhibition work, and digital event outreach.

For more information on the two positions available or to apply, please send an email with your C.V. to Amy Gerus, Museum Coordinator, at nlrmuseum@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 26th.