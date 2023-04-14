Friday, April 14, 2023
Summer rental on Taylor Lake

Summer rental on Taylor Lake

Available:

Beg. July – Beg. August  (Dates at either end somewhat flexible)

I am out of the country for 5 to 6 weeks and am looking for someone to rent my house. It’s splendidly quiet and just at the edge of the water. Your neighbours will include loons and osprey and even otter sometimes. There’s good fishing, swimming (not the very best but still there), canoeing and walking just outside the door and good high speed internet access.

Location:

Taylor Lake is 15 minutes south of Almonte, 1 hour from Downtown Ottawa

Description:

Main Floor:  kitchen, (with dishwasher) living room, study, small bathroom

Upstairs:  2.5 bedrooms

Porches: Roofed back porch for eating out and lake side porch for sitting and enjoying the view and a small side porch perfect for breakfast.

Beds: 1 queen bed, 1 king pull out, 2 single beds and lots of room to pitch tents outside

Basement: full, unfinished with washer and dryer

Garden: Wild and splendid, roses and phlox and delphinium the main attraction in July

Rent:

$2000 – $2500.   Prefer one tenant but will consider 2-3 week segments

If you are interested contact me at 613-256-0353 or cayleyjennifer@gmail.com and we can arrange a time for you to come and visit.

