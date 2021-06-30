Learn to make an outfit/garment from start to finish

No experience or sewing machine necessary

Instructor has years of teaching sewing to adults and children

Measure, select a pattern, choose a fabric, cut out pattern, use a sewing machine, follow pattern instruction, use and iron etc

Fashion show on the last afternoon

4 students max per class for personal attention and COVID protocols

Ages 10 and up

Cost is $250 which includes the $50 deposit and snacks

Dates Mon to Thurs July26-29 or Aug16-19 9am-4pm

Please contact me Margaret Lee of Sew Much Fun if you would like other dates

Call 613 256-3717 or email marglee@teksavvy.com