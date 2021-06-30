Learn to make an outfit/garment from start to finish
- No experience or sewing machine necessary
- Instructor has years of teaching sewing to adults and children
- Measure, select a pattern, choose a fabric, cut out pattern, use a sewing machine, follow pattern instruction, use and iron etc
- Fashion show on the last afternoon
- 4 students max per class for personal attention and COVID protocols
- Ages 10 and up
Cost is $250 which includes the $50 deposit and snacks
Dates Mon to Thurs July26-29 or Aug16-19 9am-4pm
Please contact me Margaret Lee of Sew Much Fun if you would like other dates
Call 613 256-3717 or email marglee@teksavvy.com