Summer student jobs at Connectwell Therapeutic Riding

Position Title: Farm Hand, Summer Student

Program: Therapeutic Riding

Location: Almonte

Term: Hourly

Start Date: As soon as possible

Connectwell Therapeutic Riding is seeking an experienced Horse Farm Hand and Groom to join our team. We are looking for a summer employee (16 weeks) with an hourly rate starting at $16.00 for a 35 hours week. The ideal candidate must have some equine experience working with horses.

Position Summary:

Working as the Farm Hand, Summer Student in the Therapeutic Riding Program you will be responsible to turn in and out horses; daily chore requirements; work closely with vet and farrier for horse care and all aspects of farm maintenance. You will also assist with Therapeutic riding lessons.

Qualifications:

Must be physically able to meet demands of role, ie. Lift hale bales, carry grain bags, operate power equipment, etc.

Previous experience working with horses and comfortable in a farm environment

Experience driving a tractor is a bonus

Valid drivers licence

The ability to work self-sufficiently in timely manner with minimum supervision or instruction

Be able to work inside or outside regardless of the weather or extreme temperatures

Familiarity with lameness, treatments and the ability to administer medications, and appropriate bandaging and first aid (Horse first aid training will be provided)

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Program Coordinator.

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is May 13, 2022. Applications should be sent to the attention of Amy Booth at abooth@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact 613-257-7619 to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: May 3, 2022