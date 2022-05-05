Summer student jobs at Connectwell Therapeutic Riding

Position Title: Farm Hand, Summer Student
Program: Therapeutic Riding
Location: Almonte
Term: Hourly
Start Date: As soon as possible
Connectwell Therapeutic Riding is seeking an experienced Horse Farm Hand and Groom to join our team. We are looking for a summer employee (16 weeks) with an hourly rate starting at $16.00 for a 35 hours week. The ideal candidate must have some equine experience working with horses.
Position Summary:
Working as the Farm Hand, Summer Student in the Therapeutic Riding Program you will be responsible to turn in and out horses; daily chore requirements; work closely with vet and farrier for horse care and all aspects of farm maintenance. You will also assist with Therapeutic riding lessons.
Qualifications:
- Must be physically able to meet demands of role, ie. Lift hale bales, carry grain bags, operate power equipment, etc.
- Previous experience working with horses and comfortable in a farm environment
- Experience driving a tractor is a bonus
- Valid drivers licence
- The ability to work self-sufficiently in timely manner with minimum supervision or instruction
- Be able to work inside or outside regardless of the weather or extreme temperatures
- Familiarity with lameness, treatments and the ability to administer medications, and appropriate bandaging and first aid (Horse first aid training will be provided)
- Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to Program Coordinator.
HOW TO APPLY:
Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is May 13, 2022. Applications should be sent to the attention of Amy Booth at abooth@connectwell.ca
If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact 613-257-7619 to let us know how we can assist you.
An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening, which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations.
Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Posting Date: May 3, 2022