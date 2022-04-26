Tuesday, April 26, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

HELP WANTED: Garden cleanup

Help to clean up gardens for spring. ...

Position Title:             Summer Student Position -...

Concert for Ukraine, Sunday May 1st

3 pm - 6 pm Almonte Old Town...
Summer student position at ConnectWell

Position Title:             Summer Student Position – Medical Office Assistant
Program:                     Health
Location:                     Lanark 

ConnectWell Community Health has received funding through the Canada Summer Jobs programs and is seeking a Summer Student for 35 hours a week for 16 weeks.

Position Summary:

The Medical Office Assistant provides a broad range of clerical/administrative support to all components of ConnectWell. Students with experience in administration, screening for Covid-19 or students pursuing studies in Health Care or related fields will find this position offers valuable work experience.

Qualifications:

Applicants must be between the ages of 15 and 30.

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is May 6, 2022 at noon. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

