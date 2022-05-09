Summer student position at Mill of Kintail

|Title:
|Museum Guide
|Reports To:
|Museum Curator/Site Supervisor
|Duration:
|3 days per week starting Saturday, May 21st, 2022 until Monday, October 10th, 2022.
|Salary range:
|$15.00/hour
|hours of work:
|15-22 hours/week
|Summary:
|A key member of the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) team, the Museum Guide will provide support to the Museum Curator and site.
Main Responsibilities (This is not an exhaustive list)
- Responsible to provide interpretation to the public of the museum and collections to the public.
- Complete mandatory Occupational Health & Safety.
- Conduct tours of the museum ensuring all visitors have a safe and enjoyable visit.
- Set-up and take-down of chairs, etc. for weddings and special events.
- Responsible for day-to-day housekeeping of museum and on site washrooms.
- Provide telephone reception service for the museum and site.
- Perform other duties as required.
- Must be willing to work weekends and statutory holidays.
Education/Experience:
- Secondary /Post-secondary student.
KNOWLEDGE
Additional Competencies/Skills:
- Well-developed interpersonal, organizational and communication skills (written & oral) and customer service skills.
- Knowledge of local history, R. Tait McKenzie or James Naismith would be an asset.
- Basic proficiency in the use of computers and Windows based software.
- Successful applicant must hold a valid Emergency First Aid Certificate.
Demonstrated ability to:
- Interact with all MVCA staff and visitors in a professional manner.
- Work cooperatively with Supervisor and other staff .
- Ensure that all tasks assigned are completed with excellence and in a timely manner.
- Ability to work independently or as a member of a team on assigned duties with minimal supervision.
Effort
- Fatigue resulting from focusing and juggling multiple accountabilities and priorities.
- Work requires some physical effort when setting up for and tidying up from events, daily housekeeping and washroom cleaning.
Working Conditions
- Normally, indoor museum environment.
Language
- English
Deadline for Applications is Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.