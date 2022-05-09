Monday, May 9, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Classified AdsSummer student position at Mill of Kintail

Summer student position at Mill of Kintail

Title: Museum Guide

 
Reports To: Museum Curator/Site Supervisor

 
Duration: 3 days per week starting Saturday, May 21st, 2022 until Monday, October 10th, 2022.

 
Salary range: $15.00/hour

 
hours of work: 15-22 hours/week

 
Summary: A key member of the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) team, the Museum Guide will provide support to the Museum Curator and site.


Main Responsibilities (This is not an exhaustive list)

  • Responsible to provide interpretation to the public of the museum and collections to the public.
  • Complete mandatory Occupational Health & Safety.
  • Conduct tours of the museum ensuring all visitors have a safe and enjoyable visit.
  • Set-up and take-down of chairs, etc. for weddings and special events.
  • Responsible for day-to-day housekeeping of museum and on site washrooms.
  • Provide telephone reception service for the museum and site.
  • Perform other duties as required.
  • Must be willing to work weekends and statutory holidays.

Education/Experience:

  • Secondary /Post-secondary student.

KNOWLEDGE

Additional Competencies/Skills:

  • Well-developed interpersonal, organizational and communication skills (written & oral) and customer service skills.
  • Knowledge of local history, R. Tait McKenzie or James Naismith would be an asset.
  • Basic proficiency in the use of computers and Windows based software.
  • Successful applicant must hold a valid Emergency First Aid Certificate.

Demonstrated ability to:

  • Interact with all MVCA staff and visitors in a professional manner.
  • Work cooperatively with Supervisor and other staff .
  • Ensure that all tasks assigned are completed with excellence and in a timely manner.
  • Ability to work independently or as a member of a team on assigned duties with minimal supervision.

Effort

  • Fatigue resulting from focusing and juggling multiple accountabilities and priorities.
  • Work requires some physical effort when setting up for and tidying up from events, daily housekeeping and washroom cleaning.

Working Conditions

  • Normally, indoor museum environment.

Language

  • English

Deadline for Applications is Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

