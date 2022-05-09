Summer student position at Mill of Kintail

Title: Museum Guide Reports To: Museum Curator/Site Supervisor Duration: 3 days per week starting Saturday, May 21st, 2022 until Monday, October 10th, 2022. Salary range: $15.00/hour hours of work: 15-22 hours/week Summary: A key member of the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) team, the Museum Guide will provide support to the Museum Curator and site.



Main Responsibilities (This is not an exhaustive list)

Responsible to provide interpretation to the public of the museum and collections to the public.

Complete mandatory Occupational Health & Safety.

Conduct tours of the museum ensuring all visitors have a safe and enjoyable visit.

Set-up and take-down of chairs, etc. for weddings and special events.

Responsible for day-to-day housekeeping of museum and on site washrooms.

Provide telephone reception service for the museum and site.

Perform other duties as required.

Must be willing to work weekends and statutory holidays.

Education/Experience:

Secondary /Post-secondary student.

KNOWLEDGE

Additional Competencies/Skills:

Well-developed interpersonal, organizational and communication skills (written & oral) and customer service skills.

Knowledge of local history, R. Tait McKenzie or James Naismith would be an asset.

Basic proficiency in the use of computers and Windows based software.

Successful applicant must hold a valid Emergency First Aid Certificate.

Demonstrated ability to:

Interact with all MVCA staff and visitors in a professional manner.

Work cooperatively with Supervisor and other staff .

Ensure that all tasks assigned are completed with excellence and in a timely manner.

Ability to work independently or as a member of a team on assigned duties with minimal supervision.

Effort

Fatigue resulting from focusing and juggling multiple accountabilities and priorities.

Work requires some physical effort when setting up for and tidying up from events, daily housekeeping and washroom cleaning.

Working Conditions

Normally, indoor museum environment.

Language

English

Deadline for Applications is Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.