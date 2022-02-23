Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Kenneth Bagnell — obituary

REVEREND KENNETH BAGNELL September 9, 1934 – February...

Summer student position at Wild Bird Care Centre

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists actively promotes the...

Sheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

by Susan Hanna This sheet-pan supper from Bon...
Science & NatureNatureSummer student position at Wild Bird Care Centre

Summer student position at Wild Bird Care Centre


Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists actively promotes the environmental education of young people through its youth programs and through grants to natural science students from the Nature Bursary Fund.

Thanks to the continuing support of our members and the generosity of other donors MVFN will,  for the summer of 2022,  co-fund  a paid summer student internship at the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre (822 Cedarview Road, Nepean, ON).

The internship is for a post-secondary student living in Lanark County or in the Mississippi River watershed. This is a full-time position as an Avian Care Attendant (link to job description: https://mvfn.ca/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Avian-Care-Attendant.pdf). Conditions of the grant require that the successful student make a presentation at the MVFN annual general meeting in May and complete an evaluation of the placement in September.

Interested students should send their resume and a cover letter to Sandra Sawers. The cover letter should mention that they are applying under the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Grant.

Sandra Sawers
Executive Director
Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre
sandras@wildbirdcarecentre.org
www.wildbirdcarecentre.org

Related

Get creative on your birdhouses

My bird house is done, now what?

Birdhouse making motto:  Reuse, recycle, repurpose, upcycle

FOLLOW US

Latest

Kenneth Bagnell — obituary

Summer student position at Wild Bird Care Centre

Sheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

Puppets Up! – The Volunteers

Genealogy workshop hosted by the North Lanark Historical Society

FOR SALE: Bookshelf, $25

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone