Summer student position at Wild Bird Care Centre

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists actively promotes the environmental education of young people through its youth programs and through grants to natural science students from the Nature Bursary Fund.

Thanks to the continuing support of our members and the generosity of other donors MVFN will, for the summer of 2022, co-fund a paid summer student internship at the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre (822 Cedarview Road, Nepean, ON).

The internship is for a post-secondary student living in Lanark County or in the Mississippi River watershed. This is a full-time position as an Avian Care Attendant (link to job description: https://mvfn.ca/wordpress/wp- content/uploads/2022/02/Avian- Care-Attendant.pdf). Conditions of the grant require that the successful student make a presentation at the MVFN annual general meeting in May and complete an evaluation of the placement in September.