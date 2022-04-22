Summer student positions at North Lanark Regional Museum

The North Lanark Regional Museum is currently looking to hire two students this summer! The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society with the goal of collecting, preserving and displaying the history of Mississippi Mills. The museum features several exhibition galleries including seasonal exhibits, permanent local history exhibits, and a pioneer log cabin. The museum collection focuses on local history and includes objects, photographs, archival documents, and a research library.

Ideal candidates will be a University or College student working towards a degree in Museum Studies, History, Art History, Archival Studies, Library Studies, or a relevant subject, and have an interest in local history, heritage, and museums.

Interested applicants can send their resume to Amy Gerus at nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Deadline to apply: April 28

1. Assistant Curator

Full-time contract position: 9 May – 29 August

Hourly rate: $15

Hours: 37.5 per week

The Assistant Curator will develop a fall exhibit highlighting local history. The exhibition will be guided by in-depth research on the history of Lanark County, and will use objects from the North Lanark Regional Museum collection to tell the story of the North Lanark region in an engaging and innovative way. They will have the opportunity to share this information with the public through engaging and well-designed interpretive panels, thought-provoking objects and artefacts, and an article in the North Lanark Historical Society’s fall newsletter.

2. Collections Archivist

Full-time contract position: 9 May – 29 August

Hourly rate: $15

Hours: 37.5 per week

The Collections Assistant will be responsible for improving access to the museum’s collection. This project will improve visitor and research experience and make local history more accessible to the community. The Collections Assistant will catalogue new additions and donations to the museum collection in 2022 and create accession records for the new artefacts using PastPerfect. This project will include organizing, scanning, photographing, and conducting basic research on the new additions to the collection. With these resources, the Collections Assistant will assist with research requests throughout the summer, and help provide research for museum exhibits, events, and public programs. The Collections Assistant will write a newsletter article for the North Lanark Historical Society’s fall newsletter, and create social media posts on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages which highlight 2022 artefact donations.