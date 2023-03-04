Support for Home Hospice North Lanark

Do you have a family member or someone close to you who is dealing with a terminal or life-altering medical diagnosis? If such is the case, you no doubt want that person to receive the very best medical care available and to be comforted while dealing with their illness. You may also have many questions. It can be difficult to figure out where to turn. Home Hospice North Lanark can help. They have professional staff who can help.

There are many in our communities who are grieving for the loss of a loved one or close friend. I am one of those who is grieving. In my case my wife died this winter. When the time is right, I will reach out to HHNL to provide me with Grief and Bereavement support. Why? Because I know they have the capacity to provide this professional support.

The staff of HHNL have an overriding mission. That is to LISTEN and only then provide advice. They are expert at assessing your situation. They can help you with Advance Care Planning. Staff can help you with figuring out how and where to get help with practical items such as cleaning, food delivery, mobility aids, and medical devices.

If you would like HHNL-trained volunteers to visit your loved one just to sit, or engage in conversation play cards etc. that service is available. HHNL also supports caregivers and organizes Practical Caregiver training courses.

So how do I who am not part of Home Hospice North Lanark know about the importance of their services? My deceased wife was affiliated with the organization. Their Services are strictly confidential but she took the time to insist that I learn about what services are available. I am glad she did.

I am astounded that Home Hospice does NOT receive any financial support from governments. With our aging population and the increasing numbers of individuals entering life-altering care situations, it should be obvious that they should be supported along with increased palliative care. Sadly, such is not the case. Home Hospice North Lanark serves our communities well but they cannot do more without more financial support.

I invite you to join our community folks and local organizations in making a financial donation to Home Hospice North Lanark. I will. They need your help. To learn more or donate please visit their website at info@hhnl.ca or call 613-406-7020. Thank you for your generosity.

Jim Moore