Support local hospitals, win great prizes

WIN2024 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Lottery features more than $168,000 in prizes including a 2024 Corvette Stingray!

The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation today announce the WIN2024 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Lottery, featuring more than $168,000 in prizes including a 2024 Corvette Stingray.

Keith Bean, owner of Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC, is one of the generous prize sponsors again this year and has gifted the 2024 Red Corvette Stingray Convertible valued at $115,000.

“To say that Keith has revved up his support of our hospitals would be an understatement,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President & CEO of the Mississippi River Health Alliance, which includes both Carleton Place and Almonte hospitals. “We are really appreciative of his ongoing and increasing commitment to excellent care close to home in Almonte and Carleton Place”.

Seven early-bird prizes will be awarded including a Side-by-side ATV from Throttle Power Sports, a Broil King Imperial BBQ & Smoker from Levi Home Hardware plus a deluxe meat package from the Beckwith Butcher, Shopping Sprees from Anderson’s and Jonsson’s Your Independents, a golf package from the Mississippi River Golf Club and Kevin Haime Golf Centre, a Day at the Races from Calabogie Motorsports Park and a $5,000 cash prize!!!

Early-bird draws take place every two weeks during the 13 week campaign which culminates Wednesday, July 3. Buying tickets early ensures supporters are eligible for every one of the eight draws.

“Our hospitals and Fairview Manor must count on the generosity of the communities we serve so that we are able to purchase patient and resident care equipment or to help fund the local share of major projects like the New Emergency Department in Carleton Place,” added Wilson Trider. “Win2024 gives community members a way to support quality health care close to home and have some fun at the same time. With all the amazing prizes donated this year by our local businesses, buying a ticket is a win for everyone.”

Tickets went on sale Thursday, March 28 and are available online at www.win2024.ca All purchasers must be 18 years of age or older, reside in Ontario, have a debit or credit card and an email address.