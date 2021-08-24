Come See Home Hospice North Lanark at Carleton Place and Almonte Farmer’s Markets

Who doesn’t love dropping by a Farmer’s Market on a Saturday morning? On August 28 in Carleton Place and September 4 in Almonte, you’ll have an extra reason to do so!

Representatives from Home Hospice North Lanark will be set up on these two dates to raise awareness of our services and programs and also raise some money for the 100% donation-funded organization. We are holding our first ever 50-50 draw. The winning ticket will be drawn on September 4 at 12:30 p.m. in Almonte.

Also in Almonte, we will have on offer some yummy baked goods, including Phyllis Moore’s famous Banana Gumdrop Bread, and fun and interesting wooden items created by Almonte’s Wayne Morrison. With school starting soon, we’re going to have lots of lunchbox-perfect cookies on offer, too!

In Carleton Place, we will have the 50-50 tickets. Equally important, though, we are looking forward to getting the word out about our organization so that the people who need our support know how to access it.

All funds raised will help support our programs, which in turn supports those who have received a life-changing diagnosis, and their families. We also offer bereavement programs and public education events such as Advance Care Planning seminars. Information will be available at both markets.

So please, mark your calendars and come chat with us. And good luck with your 50-50 ticket!