Dear readers,

This is perhaps a sign that the worst of the pandemic is (we hope) behind us — the fact that you’re sending me a lot more stuff to post than you have in a long time. Classifieds, Billboard items, news stories, you name it — they’ve been flying in over the digital transom lately.

Because I prefer to publish only a few items each day (to help ensure each one gets noticed), I may end up getting a little behind for a time. Your patience will be appreciated. Also, some submissions appear to have gone to the Land of Spam — if you don’t get an acknowledgement from me within a couple of days, please re-send.

And then there’s the pesky fact of my day job, but that’s a story for another day.

(NOTE: Editor is not exactly as illustrated.)