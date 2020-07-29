by Susan Hanna

This is a great recipe from Half Baked Harvest. Cook ground chicken and then add garlic, ginger, peppers and cashews. Cook for a few minutes and then add tamari, fish sauce, chili paste and honey. Cook until the sauce thickens, then remove from heat and add the herbs. I omitted the mint and mango.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used tamari instead of soy sauce, Simply Organic sriracha and Cock brand fish sauce. Check to make sure the oil and the almonds don’t contain additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) sesame or peanut oil

1 pound (454 g) ground chicken

Black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced or grated

1 inch (2.54-cm) fresh ginger, grated

2 red or orange bell peppers, chopped

½ cup (125 ml) raw cashews

½ cup (125 ml) low sodium soy sauce or tamari

2 tablespoons (30 ml) fish sauce

¼ cup (60 ml) honey

2-3 tablespoons (30-45 ml) chili paste

1 cup (250 ml) fresh basil, roughly torn

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh mint, roughly torn

Steamed white or brown rice, for serving

1 mango, thinly sliced or diced

Preparation:

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil shimmers, add the chicken. Season with black pepper and brown all over, breaking the chicken up as it cooks, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, peppers, and cashews, cook another 2-3 minutes, until the garlic is fragrant. Pour in the soy sauce, fish sauce, chili paste, and honey. Bring the sauce to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the sauce coats the chicken, about 5-8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil and mint. Serve the chicken and sauce over bowls of rice. Top with mangos and additional basil.

