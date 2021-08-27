For the past 14 years, Carleton Place has been host to a meaningful Take Back the Night march joining hundreds of thousands of supporters Canada-wide. We march together in solidarity to demand that a woman’s right to walk our streets safely be upheld. We remember and honour the women and children who have been taken at the hands of violence and those who live with violence every day.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, September 16th. The gathering begins at 6:00 pm in the park behind Carleton Place town hall, with the rally and March set to begin at 7 pm. The march will follow the traditional route through town on Bridge Street and loop back to the park.

ALL ARE WELCOME

We ask all participants to please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.