Community asked to come together to Take Back the Night

CARLETON PLACE, ON. Aug. 31, 2020 – Lanark County Interval House and Community Support is asking the community to come together to join survivors and allies for a march of solidarity against sexual and domestic violence with its annual Take Back the Night event.

“Despite COVID-19, women cannot be stopped,” said Executive Director Erin Lee. “We must continue to work to use our voice to end violence.”

In the wake of local issues of sexual assault and sexual violence heightened by COVID-19’s quarantine and isolation, participants are welcome to join together to build a more healing and inclusive community. “All women need to feel safe without violence and the more people that stand with you, the less you are alone,” said Lee.

The march will be held on Thursday, September 17 from 6-8 p.m. and will convene at Town Hall Square Park, 15 Mill St., in Carleton Place. This year, the event will begin with an art infusion activity followed by a vigil and march through the streets of downtown. Participants are asked to please bring and wear a mask.

Carleton Place has been the host of one of the most well-attended rural Take Back the Night marches in Canada for over 10 years. Even on the soggiest of nights, local residents have turned out with their banners and noise-makers in record numbers. All demand that a woman’s right to walk our streets safely be upheld.

According to Statistics Canada, half of all women in Canada have experienced at least one incident of sexual or physical violence since the age of 16. One in six men and one in two trans people will be sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetime. Take Back the Night aims to create safe communities and respectful relationships through awareness events and initiatives.

Lanark County Interval House and Community Support offers emergency and on-going programs to women and children living in or escaping from domestic violence. Founded in 1979 by a number of brave and determined feminists who saw the need in Lanark County for a safe place for women experiencing violence at home and in their relationships, LCIHCS continues to provide care and support for women in our communities. For more information, please visit www.lcih.org.