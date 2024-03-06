Thursday, March 7, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

‘Tangomania’ with Payadora, March 9

Just 4 more days to go until...

Toonie Trivia event for familes at the Library, March 17

The Friends of MM Public Library present...

Butter Chicken Meatballs

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Canadian Living...
The Billboard'Tangomania' with Payadora, March 9

‘Tangomania’ with Payadora, March 9

Just 4 more days to go until Tangomania takes over our town with the sensational ensemble, Payadora!

  • Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
  • Almonte Old Town Hall

The award-winning ensemble Payadora will spice things up a little in a joyful, virtuosic, humorous, and intensely passionate performance. Combining their profound love of tango with their classical, jazz, and world music backgrounds this superstar group has created something entirely new. The programme will feature the ensemble’s own arrangements of a core repertoire drawing from Argentinian/Uruguayan traditions (tangos, milongas, waltzes, and folk music such as the Zamba and chacarera) as well as original songs inspired by those traditions.

Purchase your tickets at  ticketsplease.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone