‘Tangomania’ with Payadora, March 9

Just 4 more days to go until Tangomania takes over our town with the sensational ensemble, Payadora!

Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Almonte Old Town Hall

The award-winning ensemble Payadora will spice things up a little in a joyful, virtuosic, humorous, and intensely passionate performance. Combining their profound love of tango with their classical, jazz, and world music backgrounds this superstar group has created something entirely new. The programme will feature the ensemble’s own arrangements of a core repertoire drawing from Argentinian/Uruguayan traditions (tangos, milongas, waltzes, and folk music such as the Zamba and chacarera) as well as original songs inspired by those traditions.

Purchase your tickets at ticketsplease.com