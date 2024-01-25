Tea Dance at Old Town Hall, January 28

The classic big band Standing Room Only (SRO) is staging a dance for ballroom and swing dancers on Sunday afternoon, January 28th. The dance will be held in the historic Almonte Old Town Hall at 14 Bridge Street in Almonte, Ontario. The doors will open at 1:00 pm and dancing is from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Admission is $16 at the door or $30 per couple (cash only). Reservations are not required. Light refreshments will be available at very reasonable prices. The Almonte Old Town Hall has its own parking lot, and there’s lots of additional parking on nearby streets.

For more information, visit the band’s website at http://srobigband.ca or SRO’s Facebook page at http://facebook.com/srobigband.